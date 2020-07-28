Redmond to Phoenix flights start in June

The Bulletin file photoAmerican Airlines will begin offering flights from Redmond to Phoenix on June 2. The Redmond Airport hasn’t had a flight to Phoenix since Allegiant canceled its twice-weekly service to Mesa, Arizona, a suburb of Phoenix.

 Meg Roussos

American Airlines will suspend its daily flights between Los Angeles and Redmond starting Sept. 9, according to an airline spokeswoman.

The route was not profitable, citing lack of demand for the route because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions, said Nichelle Tait, a member of the airlines corporate communications team. In addition, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier announced it would end flights between Los Angeles and Eugene and Medford in Oregon.

Citing profitability as the reason for the cancellation, the airlines will continue to operate Redmond flights from American's Phoenix hub up to twice daily, she said.

Reporter: 541-633-2117, sroig@bendbulletin.com

