American Airlines will suspend its daily flights between Los Angeles and Redmond starting Sept. 9, according to an airline spokeswoman.
The route was not profitable, citing lack of demand for the route because of COVID-19 and travel restrictions, said Nichelle Tait, a member of the airlines corporate communications team. In addition, the Fort Worth, Texas-based carrier announced it would end flights between Los Angeles and Eugene and Medford in Oregon.
Citing profitability as the reason for the cancellation, the airlines will continue to operate Redmond flights from American's Phoenix hub up to twice daily, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.