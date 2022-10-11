Amazon prime day

Retailers are bracing for a lackluster holiday that will require deep discounts to move a glut of inventory. Many consumers, meanwhile, are planning to cut back because higher food and fuel costs have left them with less disposable income.

Amazon.com's Prime Day sequel is generating about the same sales as a regular day — at least so far.

As of 11 a.m. Tuesday in New York — eight hours into the event — sales were similar to the previous 30-day average, according to Klover, a research firm that uses real-time spending data from 3 million U.S. shoppers. By contrast, spending during the entire Prime Day sale in July was about 13% higher, the firm said.

