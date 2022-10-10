AMAZON PRIME DAY

An Amazon delivery truck in San Francisco.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg photo

Holiday deals are coming back, bringing a measure of relief for U.S. shoppers squeezed by inflation.

Tech gadgets to sporting goods will see "massive" online discounts, with the best bargains likely in late November, Adobe Analytics said in a report Monday. Walmart is already touting deals on computers, toys and air fryers this week, while Amazon.com will begin a two-day "early access" sale Tuesday. Target's weekly Black Friday deals have started.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.