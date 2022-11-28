Amazon Music

Amazon Web Services, the largest cloud-computing provider, is promising by 2030 to replenish the water its massive data centers consume, the latest environmental pledge from the internet giant.

 Mark Lennihan - staff, AP

Amazon Web Services, the largest cloud-computing provider, is promising by 2030 to replenish the water its massive data centers consume, the latest environmental pledge from the internet giant.

Parent company Amazon.com said in a statement Monday it's supporting efforts to replenish groundwater in California, the UK and India to offset the water the company's cloud centers use.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.