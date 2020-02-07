Amazon.com plans to expand to some 15,000 employees in Bellevue, Washington - a more than seven-fold increase and the latest indication of where the company will put its people following an aborted effort to build a corporate campus in New York.
Amazon has been expanding in Bellevue, just east of Seattle, since 2017, and announced the scale of its plans for the city of 145,000 people in a blog post on Thursday. Amazon's corporate neighbors there include the headquarters of T-Mobile U.S., and satellite offices of Microsoft. Amazon has about 2,000 workers in Bellevue today, including some teams in Senior Vice President Dave Clark's operations and logistics organization.
Amazon has more than 50,000 employees at its Seattle headquarters.
Amazon this week joined large companies based in the Seattle area in supporting a proposed tax on large employers based in King County, which contains both Seattle and Bellevue, to fund affordable housing and homelessness services.
