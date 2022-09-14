Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby.
The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.
As buying patterns have returned to normal, though, and consumers have become more cautious in their spending amid soaring inflation, Amazon has ratcheted back sharply.
Supply chain consulting firm MWPVL International reported earlier this month that Amazon had closed or halted plans to open 42 warehouses with a combined footprint of nearly 25 million square feet, according to Bloomberg. The firm said Amazon was delaying another 21 locations.
“The City of Canby does not have a sense of how long Amazon’s project will be paused or what will happen to the property in the meantime,” Canby economic development director Jamie Stickel wrote in an email Tuesday. She said construction had not begun when Amazon paused development.
Amazon’s development is in a “Rural Strategic Investment Zone,” which offers tax incentives for industrial developments of at least $25 million. But Stickel said Amazon has not applied for those incentives.
Amazon declined comment on its Canby plans, specifically, but spokesperson Alisa Carroll said the company runs a “dynamic business” and must frequently adapt to business conditions.
“There are a variety of factors we weigh when deciding where to develop future sites to best serve our customers, and it’s common for us to explore multiple locations at the same time and then adjust those plans based on our operational needs,” Carroll said in a written statement.
Amazon also has shipping facilities in Troutdale, Portland, Hillsboro and Salem, and is developing a project in Woodburn.
The Canby facility was to have been a “sort center,” where Amazon would process deliveries that have already been packaged for delivery stations where the packages are put into delivery vans.
