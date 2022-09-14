Amazon warehouse in Troutdale

Amazon has indefinitely shelved plans to develop an enormous, 517,000-square-foot warehouse on a 47-acre property in Canby.

The online retailer announced plans to build the project a year ago, promising 500 jobs paying an average wage of $18 an hour. At the time, online retailing was still enjoying a pandemic-era boom and Seattle-based Amazon was opening dozens of shipping facilities around the country.

