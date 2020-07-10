Allegiant Travel Co.'s number of passengers in June dropped 45.6% from the prior-year period, according to preliminary data.
The airline had 867,207 passengers last month compared with approximately 1.6 million a year ago. Departures declined 20% to 8,940. Allegiant said it operated 70% of its schedule in June and plans to run about 75% of its schedule into the third quarter but will make any necessary adjustments as dictated by demand trends.
For the second quarter, Allegiant's number of passengers tumbled 69.4% to 1.3 million. Its departures fell 50.3% to 14,683. Allegiant offers flights from Redmond Airport to Las Vegas and Mesa, Arizona, outside Phoenix.
