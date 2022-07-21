Redmond Airport eyeing Phoenix (copy)

The sign that greets passengers at Redmond Airport. 

 Bulletin file photo

Allegiant Airlines has permanently cancel its flights in and out of Redmond Airport, leaving passengers without any access to direct flights to Las Vegas, according to an announcement made on Wednesday.

Initially the Las-Vegas-based airline had suspended its route from Redmond to Las Vegas and Mesa, Arizona, airports in May through October, citing seasonality. The routes had started in 2019, prior to the pandemic.

