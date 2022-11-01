All-electrict freight trucks

All-electric freight trucks are being developed and built in Portland.

 Photo courtesy KOIN 6 News

PORTLAND — From its headquarters on North Portland's Swan Island, Daimler Truck North America has ambitious goals for moving the nation's freight. The next generation of large electric vehicles is being developed in Portland.

The company's Freightliner and Western Star brands are manufactured in Portland and at several plants across the country, employing 3,000 workers in Portland and southwest Washington.

