Oregon consumers drank 45% more alcohol this May compared to last, but alcohol sales at bars and restaurants were down 86.5%, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission.
More than $63 million in alcohol was sold to consumers in May, and overall sales were $65 million in alcohol, according to data released by the OLCC.
The sales at bars and restaurants were down because the statewide stay-at-home order was in place until May 15. When the businesses reopened, it was at less than full capacity to maintain physical distancing requirements.
In April the story was the same: $57.9 million in alcohol was sold to consumers, up 48% over the same period the year before, according to the data. Restaurants and bars sold $88,000 worth of alcohol in April, a 99% decline in sales over the year before.
