Alaska Airlines has announced it will add a new daily flight from San Jose, California, to Redmond, new service beginning March 2021, according to the carrier.
It's part of an expansion to other areas as well. The airline also is adding service to Spokane, Washington, and Missoula, Montana, from the Mineta San Jose International Airport.
“San Jose is an important focus city for Alaska,” said Brett Catlin, managing director of capacity planning and alliances, in a prepared statement. “Our additions from San Jose to Spokane, Redmond and Missoula are a key part of our network diversification plans.”
