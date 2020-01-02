Starting next week, Alaska Airlines will add two new daily direct flights to Los Angeles and San Diego from Redmond airport, according to a statement provided by the airport administration.

Flights to San Diego on Alaska will be the 10th non-stop flight from Redmond. The airline also announced it would increase daily service to San Francisco starting March 19. With that addition, there will be a total of a dozen direct flights per day from Redmond on Alaska Airlines.

Alaska has flights from Redmond direct to Portland and Seattle, the airport stated in a press release. The new routes will be served by Alaska’s 76-seat Embraer 175 jets, the company said in the statement.