Alaska Airlines says its passengers will need to print their boarding passes at home or load them onto a smartphone to fly through Portland International Airport.

The airline is replacing the self-serve kiosks that print boarding passes as part of what it described as a new “check-in experience,” and it says boarding passes for Alaska flights won’t be available on the airport’s common-use kiosks, either.

— Elliot Njus at enjus@oregonian.com

