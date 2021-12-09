For more than a month, Central Oregon travelers have not been able to book a direct flight to Portland.
Alaska Airlines, the carrier for that route, suspended the flights indefinitely starting Nov. 3, leaving the Redmond Airport without any direct connection to Portland.
"The loads have been far below regional average throughout the pandemic," said Cailee Olson, Alaska Airlines media relations manager. "We kept it around, but as demand has picked up elsewhere, (it has not) on this route."
Zachary Bass, Redmond Airport director, said the airline has added direct routes to San Diego, California, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
"They're the only direct to Portland carrier," Bass said. "They'd like to come back, but they're just not sure when."
The airline also has many flights from Redmond to Seattle, where it's based.
Eric Sande, Redmond Chamber of Commerce executive director, said that the staffing challenges affecting most businesses are also affecting the airlines.
"The suspended flights are expected to resume in the new year, and in the meantime, travelers are having to look at alternative forms of transportation to Portland, or connect through Seattle," Sande said.
In October, the most current month data is available, there were 81,224 passengers arriving and departing at Redmond, compared to the same period in 2020, when there was 43,584, according to data provided by Redmond Airport. In 2019, before any COVID-19 related travel restrictions were put in place, there were 89,916 passengers arriving and departing in October, according to the airport data.
By comparison, Portland Airport had 203,384 passengers in October.
Redmond Airport has been in discussion with other airlines about providing that service, Bass said. During the past year, the airport has picked up routes to Burbank, California and the Reno-Tahoe area.
"We're seeing a decrease in flights over the winter," Bass said. "It's a roller coaster time frame with aviation right now. The pilot shortage is a big problem right now. Airlines are making decisions based upon staffing and not route popularity."
Redmond Airport recently drew the attention of Aha!, the leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines, and Avelo Airlines that offer direct flights, eliminating the need for connections and crowded airport hubs or long drives to larger airports. The new airlines joined Allegiant’s return to Redmond in 2019, when it announced it would fly from Redmond Airport to Las Vegas and Mesa, Arizona.
The airport is served by seven airlines providing about 25 flights a day out of Redmond, Bass said. The number of flights tends to fluctuate depending on time of year. Carriers include Aha!, Alaska Airlines, Allegiant Air, American Airlines, Avelo Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.
