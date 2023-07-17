Redmond airport (copy)
Passengers board an Aha! jet for the inaugural departure from Redmond Airport to Reno-Tahoe International Airport in November 2021. The company later filed bankruptcy and pulled out of Redmond.

It took nearly three years for national air travel to rebound from COVID-19, and some airports — notably Portland — are still reporting passenger volumes far below pre-pandemic numbers.

Oregon’s regional airports have fared much, much better. It only took about 15 months for Redmond, Eugene and Medford to return to 2019 travel numbers. And though Medford has faded since then, Redmond and Eugene are soaring.

