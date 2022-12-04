Prineville Crook County Airport is about to soar to greater heights, thanks to a California transplant.
Lasar, an authorized Mooney airplane service center, moved into town in May bringing a new business from California. The service center not only works on Mooney planes, it also repairs other makes and models of airplanes. It’s just the kind of business that the city of Prineville, which manages the airport, wants to see locate to its Central Oregon town.
“Aeronautical companies like our great weather and sunshine,” said Prineville Mayor Justin Beebe. “I’m happy Lasar is here. For Prineville to get a business like it to come to Prineville shows that we’re doing great things.”
Lasar is the kind of business that pays its employees wages that a family can live on and it has room to grow, Beebe said. It’s the kind of business that can support the rest of the community.
“California made it tougher for businesses to thrive in the past several years,” said Brett Stokes, CEO and co-owner of Lasar. “We had been living in Bend and operating the company remotely but always thinking about moving to Prineville.”
Prineville was among the top 10 on the list of Most Dynamic Micropolitans in 2022 by nonprofit Heartland Forward, for being an economically dynamic city.
The data centers in the area — Facebook and Apple — attract businesses like Lasar because they bring people and support businesses into the region, said Prineville City Manager Steve Forrester. The city’s strategy is develop the airport as an attractive asset, Forrester said.
“Lasar is a good fit for us,” Forrester said. “We expect aircraft maintenance and repair to grow. We have room to grow at our general aviation airport.
“We have a slogan here: Prineville, where the future meets the frontier.”
Most of the business activity in Crook County has been advanced manufacturing, high tech and aviation, said Kelsey Lucas, director of Economic Development For Central Oregon Prineville/Crook County.
“For the most part, the geographic location has not been a roadblock to economic activity,” Lucas said. “If anything, companies that are visiting the area and looking for a metro relocation or expansion have been pleasantly surprised by the resources and leadership in Crook County.”
Since Stokes purchased Laser in 2017, his hope was to grow the business into something like Les Schwab Tires Centers, a business that began in Prineville. About the same time Stokes sold the family home in Bend, he heard from the Prineville Crook County Airport manager that the old Les Schwab hangar was available to lease.
It was like kismet, Stokes said.
“I could see the tide rising here (in Prineville) with a labor pool and opportunity here,” Stokes said. “We decided to jump on it and moved in May.”
He’s still waiting for the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a certificate for the Prineville operations. Once that happens, he’ll move his operations entirely up to Prineville, Stokes said. Stokes hopes to complete the transition in the coming year.
Stokes said he’s looking looking forward to forging relationships with businesses already in town. Already he’s partnered with McBeth Mobile Pressure Washing for customers who want a cleaning along with their airplane service.
“I’ve really felt welcome here,” Stokes said. “We have found Prineville to be very supportive.”
As a certified repair station for Mooney planes, and an FAA-approved parts manufacturer, Lasar’s business plans call for people to bring their planes to Prineville for maintenance. Some will stay in Central Oregon, others Lasar will fly back to their home airport. It takes about a week to fully repair a plane.
There are 8,000 Mooney planes, of which about 7,000 are in the United States. The company was founded about 45 years ago in Lakeport, California.
The airport in Prineville is attractive because it has room to grow and it has a cross runway that allows planes to make two approaches, said Kelly Coffelt, airport manager at Prineville Crook County Airport.
The city manages the airport, located southwest of State Route 126, for the county, on a 940-acre site. The U.S. Forest Service Rappel Base uses the 940-acre airport site and in the summer firefighter helicopters and tankers are based out of Prineville.
The airport has about 10,300 general aviation operations each year, with about 7% flying in and out. About 117 aircraft are based at the airport, Coffelt said. By contrast, there are about 141,075 flight operations and 241 aircraft based out of Bend, according to the Oregon Airport directory for 2020.
“Right now we have a lot of room that has direct runway access for development,” Coffelt said. “Prineville is growing and it’s not as far as it used to be. If the economy stays consistent, we’ll probably double the aircraft we have on the field in the next 10 years.”
