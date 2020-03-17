Airlines slash flights across globe as demand evaporates

Airlines worldwide will shrink operations to only a trickle of flights, severing global links and putting hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk as they fight to preserve cash and survive the coronavirus pandemic.
British Airways owner IAG will slash capacity for April and May by at least 75% amid the collapse in demand and government restrictions aimed at slowing down the disease.
Partner American Airlines will cut international long-haul flights by the same degree in the biggest reductions by a U.S. carrier.
Ryanair Holdings and Air France-KLM announced even deeper cuts at 80% and 90% respectively, and the Irish company said its entire fleet may be grounded. Paris’ two biggest airports plan to shutter terminals as major travel hubs around the world stand almost empty, while TUI, the largest vacation firm, will suspend the bulk of its package holiday, cruise and hotel operations.
The actions reflect mounting fears that COVID-19 threatens the survival of even healthy travel companies as people stay home and the disease wipes out economic growth. White House officials are looking at letting cash-strapped carriers keep some taxes and passenger fees, while European governments are exploring measures that could go as far as partial nationalization.
“Coordinated government and industry action is needed now if catastrophe is to be avoided,” the Sydney-based CAPA Centre for Aviation said Monday. Otherwise, “emerging from the crisis will be like entering a brutal battlefield, littered with casualties.”
Many airlines have probably substantially breached debt covenants already, and the pandemic will bankrupt most carriers worldwide by the end of May without coordinated action, the report said.
Fallout from the outbreak is sparing few airlines anywhere.
Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, the biggest U.S. network operators alongside American, further reduced schedules. And in Australia, Qantas Airways said it plans a fourth round of capacity cuts after the government forced anyone arriving from overseas to isolate themselves.
Seattle-based Alaska Airlines told investors Monday that it would immediately reduce capacity for April by at least 10% and May by at least 15%.
IAG, which owns airlines in Spain and Ireland as well as British Airways, will freeze hiring, and veteran Chief Executive Officer Willie Walsh, who was due to stand down this month, will delay his retirement. Like many airlines the company said it’s no longer possible to provide estimates for full-year earnings.
Cuts at Finnair will be among the steepest, with the carrier eliminating about 90% of normal capacity from April “until the situation improves.” It had already taken a battering from the earlier collapse in Asian travel after following a strategy focused on serving China, Japan and South Korea.
Companies have sought to provide reassurance about their liquidity, with EasyJet Plc saying it has a $2 billion cash balance, an undrawn $500 million revolving credit . Europe’s second-biggest discounter said it expects to ground most planes while operating what it called “rescue flights” for short periods.
American announced additional cuts hours after President Donald Trump extended a ban on some flights into the U.S. to include those from the U.K. and Ireland, while U.S. capacity will fall 20% in April and 30% in May from a year earlier. The carrier is also cutting flights to numerous cities in South America, Australia, New Zealand and Asia.
United will reduce its capacity about 50% in April and May, deepening previous cuts, the company said late Sunday. Executive salaries will be halved and talks will begin with unions to lower wages, with CEO Oscar Munoz warning that the process will “be painful for all of us.”
