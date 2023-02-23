NVIDIA

Nvidia headquarters in Santa Clara, California. Nvidia Corp. is expected to release earnings figures on Friday

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

Nvidia is a clear winner in this year's artificial-intelligence frenzy, at least going by stock market gains.

Shares in the Santa Clara, California-based company rose as much as 13% on Thursday, poised to add about $65 billion in market value and taking its year-to-date gains to about $219 billion.

