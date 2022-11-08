Google plant in The Dalles

Google opened its first big data center in The Dalles 15 years ago. It's built two more since and plans another two.

 Google photo

Google is getting something new in the mail this fall: a big Oregon property tax bill.

The company’s data centers in The Dalles have been exempt from most property taxes since Google opened its first one there in 2006. The Silicon Valley company capitalized on big Oregon tax breaks that have saved Google at least $240 million to date.

