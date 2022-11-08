Google is getting something new in the mail this fall: a big Oregon property tax bill.
The company’s data centers in The Dalles have been exempt from most property taxes since Google opened its first one there in 2006. The Silicon Valley company capitalized on big Oregon tax breaks that have saved Google at least $240 million to date.
For years, government officials in Wasco County and around the state watched to see what would happen when Google’s first, 15-year tax exemptions expired.
Would the company shut down the aging data center? Would it shift to older, less valuable equipment to blunt the tax hit? Or would Google begin paying full freight?
The answer, for the moment, is that Google appears content to keep operating and to pay its bills. The tax break expired last year, and state and county assessors valued the facility’s taxable land, property and equipment at $335 million.
“They have a $5.2 million tax bill in the mail,” said Jill Amery, the county assessor.
That’s great news in Wasco County, where the fire district, community college, city and county governments are all beginning to contemplate how they’ll spend the extra money, which boosts total property tax collections by about 12%.
Google’s facility in The Dalles was among the first of its kind built anywhere in the world. It had never been clear what the useful lifespan of a big tech company’s data center might be.
So Google’s decision to continue operating its first one is encouraging for officials in Prineville, Morrow County and Umatilla County, who have large data centers owned by other tech giants hitting the tax rolls over the next several years.
Google’s new, tax-eligible status in The Dalles invites other questions, though.
If Google is willing to pay its full tax bill — even on an old-model data center like the one in The Dalles — were the huge tax breaks ever really necessary? Could Oregon communities have lured these companies with smaller incentives?
And just how much longer does Google plan to continue operating the data center now that it’s taxable? The obsessively secretive company declined to comment about its intentions. But the possibility that it might shut down a given data center at any time makes it difficult for local governments to plan for future revenue.
“That weighs into part of the conversation, when you are making decisions about how to use an increase in a revenue source sustainably,” said Matthew Klebes, The Dalles’ city manager.
Google’s arrival in The Dalles was a sensation back in 2006, when one of the world’s largest tech companies landed in small-town Oregon. Data centers aren’t big employers — Google employs just about 200 in The Dalles, population 16,000 — but its data centers along the Columbia River quickly became a local landmark and a symbol of a changing community.
Cloud computing was still in its infancy, and most people and businesses kept their electronic records on their own computers. Server farms have sprouted up around the world in the years since, hosting photos, videos, email and reams of corporate data.
Oregon was a particularly popular destination for data centers because the state offered relatively cheap electricity, water to cool the computers, plentiful land in rural communities, and — above all — some of the nation’s most valuable tax breaks.
In Google’s wake, Amazon, Apple and Facebook all rushed to cash in on the incentives. They spent billions on data centers from Prineville to Hermiston. Google built a second and then a third data center in The Dalles, and last year it negotiated new tax breaks and water rights agreements for two more, though the company hasn’t committed to building them.
Cumulatively, the big tech companies have saved more than $650 million by capitalizing on enterprise zone tax breaks Oregon created for small factories in the 1980s. Like most states, Oregon taxes businesses on their equipment as well as their land and buildings.
The tax breaks are especially valuable for data centers because they exempt high-end computers, and because the state puts no ceiling on how big the giveaways can be. The enterprise zone program is up for renewal and state lawmakers say they plan to scrutinize the program in their upcoming legislative session.
The data centers made a big splash in small-town Oregon because even a couple hundred jobs has a big impact in communities of just several thousand residents. And modest payments they made in lieu of taxes, plus government franchise fees generated by the server farms’ electricity consumption, boosted local budgets. (In The Dalles, Google also pays regular taxes on its land.)
Each of the tax breaks under Oregon’s enterprise zone program lasts for 15 years. Google’s is the first to expire, but tax deals in other parts of the state will begin expiring within the next few years — potentially adding millions of dollars a year to local tax revenue.
Wasco County divides property tax revenue among several government agencies, including the county, city, library and fire district, which expects more than $500,000 in annual revenue this coming year from Google’s new tax payments.
Robert Palmer, fire chief with Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue, said he had been hoping to add three more positions this fall but hadn’t committed until Google’s money came through.
“We were waiting to determine whether or not we were going to be able to afford it,” Palmer said. “So yeah, it’s a huge benefit for us.”
The fire district recently paid for a fleet upgrade with a bond, he said, and had begun thinking about another. But now he said Google’s money might mean he doesn’t have to ask voters to open their own wallets.
“It’s certainly going to give us the opportunity to, hopefully, not have to go out for a bond in the future and actually have the funding needed to replace our equipment, our apparatus and equipment, more consistently,” Palmer said.
Google’s addition to the county tax base won’t have a direct benefit to Columbia Gorge Community College or to schools in The Dalles because Oregon compensates districts for money lost to enterprise zone incentives. But it could make a big difference in who pays for a bond the North Wasco County School District is planning to seek in the next year.
“Having Google on the tax rolls for that purpose would be helpful. Otherwise, that $5 million is spread across all the other taxpayers,” said Kara Flath, the district’s chief financial officer.
This year’s payments could be just the beginning. Two other Google data centers, which together enjoyed exemptions worth more than $26 million last year, are due to hit the tax rolls over the next dozen years. That could be a massive boost to local revenue.
Or maybe not.
At any time, Google might decide to replace its older data centers with brand-new, tax-exempt locations, or stock the taxable facilities with less advanced equipment with a lower tax value.
That could reduce the tax payments without warning, or wipe them out altogether.
“It’s tough to plan. It’s almost like taking a crystal ball,” Palmer said.
Already, it appears Google is carefully managing its tax liability. The $5 million it now owes on its original data center is less than a third the value of the exemptions on its newest, suggesting the computers inside are far less valuable — and therefore less taxable.
In some ways, data centers aren’t very different from other kinds of industries that small communities rely upon. The loss of a timber mill or aluminum smelter can wreck a county or city budget.
Data centers are distinct, though, because of the extraordinary tax value of their computers and because the companies that operate them won’t say anything about their long-term plans. And like timber or metals, where market conditions might give a clue to their future, a data center’s fate rests entirely in one company’s technological needs and financial calculations.
“We just have to make our projections based on what’s currently there at the time , and hope for the best,” Palmer said.
The Dalles City Council begins its annual goal-setting process this year and will begin considering how to spend the new Google tax money and plan for the future. Klebes, the city manager, said the uncertainty of future Google revenue will be central to that discussion.
“What do we do with it? What kinds of risks are we willing to take?” Klebes said.
The Dalles anticipates around $800,000 in new revenue from Google’s taxes. Some of it could go into a contingency fund, Klebes said, or into capital projects that don’t require future spending commitments.
For now, Klebes said the city is likely to proceed cautiously to ensure it uses its new revenue sustainably.
“You don’t write your check until you know what you’ve got in the bank,” he said.
