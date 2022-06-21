Oregon-based accounting firm Kernutt Stokes has moved into a new office in Bend at 1777 SW Chandler Ave. The new office is temporarily located in Suite 135 while the permanent office, located in Suite 280 is renovated.
The new location is 1,400 square feet larger than the firm’s previous Bend office, allowing for significant staff growth, according to a press release. It is located in the former offices of The Bend Bulletin.
The firm established a presence in Bend in 2018 with the acquisition of Spectrum CPA Group and is now managed by Partners Jennifer Cranford, CPA and Trever Campbell, CPA, CFE.
“It is important to us to be involved in the communities we serve, to give back, and to take good care of our employees. We’ve been invested in Oregon for more than 75 years and look forward to getting more deeply involved in Central Oregon,” said Cranford in the press release.
Kernutt Stokes is a member of both the Bend Chamber and the Economic Development for Central Oregon (EDCO), and was ranked 27th on Oregon Business magazine’s 2021 list of the “100 Best Companies to Work For” in Oregon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.