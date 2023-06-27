Access to Pilot Butte will be limited beginning Friday night in preparation for the Fourth of July fireworks display. The fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. on July 4, and Pilot Butte access will be restricted from 10 p.m. Friday until July 5, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a news release Tuesday. Firefighters will be on hand to put out fires started by the display.
“While the fireworks are going off there are fire trucks and fire crews monitoring the whole butte that have hoses out and have water put into place so we can fight those fires,” said Dan Derlacki, deputy fire marshal for the Bend fire department. “During the show you will be able to see all of the headlamps at the top of the butte and those are firefighters running around trying to put out spot fires.”
Derlacki said there will be around 25 firefighters from the U.S. Forest Service, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Bend fire department on the butte. All trails and roadways will be accessible to pedestrians only except for on July 4. The summit will be closed to the public through the whole period, however. The area will reopen when the cleanup process is completed.
The main parking area at the base of Pilot Butte off of NE Linnea Drive will be open to the public during the fireworks show, but officials are asking people not to block emergency access roads or public or private streets because this could delay an emergency response.
The Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department and the Bend fire department said pets are not permitted in the park during the show.
Derlacki said at this time the vegetation on the butte is not bone dry, and said the Bend Park & Recreation District will be clearing brush and debris in the area leading up to the show to help prevent fires.
“We are in a pretty good position,” Derlacki said.
