Access to Pilot Butte will be limited beginning Friday night in preparation for the Fourth of July fireworks display. The fireworks display will take place at 10 p.m. on July 4, and Pilot Butte access will be restricted from 10 p.m. Friday until July 5, Bend Fire & Rescue said in a news release Tuesday. Firefighters will be on hand to put out fires started by the display.

“While the fireworks are going off there are fire trucks and fire crews monitoring the whole butte that have hoses out and have water put into place so we can fight those fires,” said Dan Derlacki, deputy fire marshal for the Bend fire department. “During the show you will be able to see all of the headlamps at the top of the butte and those are firefighters running around trying to put out spot fires.”

