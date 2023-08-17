Gas Prices Rising

The national average for gas prices stood at about $3.78 a gallon on Tuesday — about 25 cents higher than that seen one month ago, according to motor club AAA.

Legalizing self-service gas will not reduce Oregon’s historically high prices, according to Marie Dodds, the director of government and public affairs for AAA Oregon/Idaho.

In fact, the bill passed by the 2023 Oregon Legislature requires that self-service gas not be any cheaper than gas pumped by attendants, which the new law still requires most stations to provide.

