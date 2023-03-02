BIZ-AUTO-SELFDRIVING-FEAR-DMT

Tesla instructs drivers to keep their hands on the wheel when Autopilot and Full Self-Driving is engaged. Tesla was involved in most of the 34 crashes involving advanced driver assistance systems, a federal regulator said. 

 Dreamstime

More drivers this year are afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle than last year, according to a new AAA survey.

Sixty-eight percent of drivers are afraid of riding in a self-driving vehicle, up from 55% in 2022, the poll found. AAA said it's also the largest annual increase in the survey since 2020.

