The Bulletin
For many in the state, 2020 had its ups and downs.
In Central Oregon, the pandemic forced some businesses to close, others to pivot their business models. From galloping unemployment rates, to businesses opening and then closing, the pandemic was top of mind and dictated the tenor of 2020. More than a thousand Central Oregonians got sick from COVID-19 and more than 20 people died. The Bulletin has collected the top stories of the year.
Nearly 1 in 5 workers unemployed in Deschutes County from COVID-19
Job losses in Central Oregon were higher than any other metro area in the state, according to the April employment data. Given that the job losses continued throughout April and May, the employment picture will continue to worsen, said Damon Runberg, Oregon Employment Department regional economist.
Central Oregon lost 13,260 jobs between March and April — that’s equal to the jobs gained by the three counties over the past five years of economic expansion following the Great Recession.
“This first glimpse of the impacts of COVID-19 on our labor market reveals that Central Oregon has been particularly hard hit due to a high concentration of employment in hard-hit industries,” Runberg said in an email.
Unemployment in Deschutes County exceeded 18% in April, compared to 4% in March, before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Runberg said.
Update: The unemployment rate in Deschutes County was 6.6% in November, down from 7.3% in October, according to Oregon Employment Department data.
The county has recovered 9,250 jobs of the 15,340 that were lost early in the pandemic, about 60% in November.
Pilot Butte Drive-In restaurant closes: April 24
Pilot Butte Drive-In, the Bend burger joint famed for its 18-ounce burgers, summertime hot-rodders and Sunday breakfasts, closed for good.
“The business is closed permanently. The building is for sale and the business is closed,” William Falconer, owner of the property since 2007, said in April. Team Birtola High Desert Realty, the listing agency for the property, had the property listed for $1.75 million on its website, a significant markdown from the $2.5 million the owners asked for in 2018.
“It has been an icon for a long time. It’s sad to see them close the doors, but maybe somebody will rekindle it,” said Jim Birtola, owner of the listing agency.
Pilot Butte Drive-In had been a landmark at 917 NE Greenwood Ave. since it opened in 1983, converted from an A&W. Sitting in the shadow of its namesake butte, the diner served up burgers, hot dogs and big breakfasts to hungry patrons for decades.
Update: An offer is pending on the property, which is expected to close early spring, Birtola said.
Les Schwab Tire Centers announces sale of company: Sept. 30
Les Schwab announced it had reached an agreement to sell the company to Meritage Group, a private investment firm headquartered in San Francisco.
The news came nearly 10 months after Les Schwab’s board of directors, who are relatives of founder Les Schwab, announced it would seek new ownership of the company.
Prineville City Manager Steve Forrester, who grew up in Prineville, said that he had been concerned about what changes the new owner might make.
“This is positive news,” Forrester said in September when the new owner was announced. “We were concerned that a named brand would purchase them and that could potentially displace the distribution center, the tire operations here in Prineville and potentially have an effect on Central Oregon.”
Update: The sale closed in November for an undisclosed amount.
Oregrown cannabis firm embroiled in battle of directors: April 19
Oregrown, a Bend cannabis firm, was trying to remove the CEO and chief brand officer from their positions for allegedly jeopardizing the interest of the company, according to a lawsuit filed in Deschutes County Circuit Court.
In the lawsuit, Oregrown maintained it relieved Aviv Hadar and his wife, Christina Hadar, from being shareholders and directors in the company. All but one shareholder, Tsiona Bitton, who is Aviv Hadar’s mother, voted earlier this year to remove the couple, according to the lawsuit.
In the lawsuit, Christina Hadar was accused of violating a nondisclosure agreement between a potential buyer of the company and Oregrown and for having multiple arguments with one of the shareholders. The Hadars were also accused of creating an atmosphere where employees were fearful of losing their jobs.
“Despite all this misconduct, the Oregrown companies intended … to work collaboratively with Aviv and Christina to create a positive narrative about their separation that would not damage the reputation of the Oregrown companies,” according to the lawsuit. “Aviv and Christina chose not to.”
Chairman and co-founder Hunter Neubauer said the company filed the lawsuit after much deliberation.
Update: The case settled through a confidential arbitration, according to court records.
One Bend taco restaurant expands while others close: Jan. 25
El Sancho Taco Shop opened its second brick and mortar restaurant in the former Longboard Louie’s west-side location on NW Galveston Avenue and the Taco Del Mar on Century Drive closed.
“We always liked that building,” Cordes said. “It fits us.”
The new location adds to El Sancho’s three taco trucks and brick and mortar restaurant off Third Street in Bend’s midtown area.
Longboard Louie’s on Bend’s east side remains open, said co-owner Jeff Parshall.
Update: Because of restrictions imposed on restaurants as a way to curb the spread of COVID-19, the west-side location is open 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday.
COVID-19 turns Central Oregon tourism upside down: May 22
Cog Wild Bicycle Tours had been looking to summer 2020 as a period of expansion for the 14-year-old business.
Then the pandemic hit and turned Lev Stryker’s business model upside down.
“We went from potentially a big expansion year to just about laying everyone off,” Stryker said.
Central Oregon shines in summertime. The Deschutes River becomes a superhighway for floaters. Myriad mountain biking trails echo the sound of happy bikers. And the lakes fill up with kayakers and stand-up paddleboarders.
Typically Bend’s hotels and vacation rentals hover around 80% to 90% occupancy and are booked months in advance. Restaurants and shops teem with visitors and residents.
But not this summer.
Visit Bend, a marketing nonprofit for Bend, had a plan: Tap into local residents who may have never have taken a mountain bike ride, never gone into some of Central Oregon’s lava tubes, or never experienced a guided midnight hike on Mt. Bachelor. The program is being called Never Have I Ever.
“I hope that we can share Bend’s backyard,” said David Nissen, Wanderlust Tours owner and founder. “Whether you’ve lived here one or 30 years, and you haven’t gone underground or paddled a lake in a kayak, I hope that it’s attractive to locals.”
Update: Throughout the past 10 months, Gov. Kate Brown has rolled back communities into different phases, affecting how many people can gather. Cog Wild found that many families decided to hunker in Bend for the pandemic.
“We did OK,” said Karin Stryker, Cog Wild co-owner. “We’ll make it, assuming it doesn’t get worse. We’ve been getting a lot of interest.”
Marijuana sales break records during pandemic: July 11
Bucking trends seen in most other economic sectors during the COVID-19 pandemic, marijuana sales surged in June in both Oregon and Deschutes County.
The county broke another record in June: The county’s stores and dispensaries sold more marijuana than ever before, totaling nearly $5 million across all product types. That’s an increase of just under 1% from the previous month.
Cannabis flower sales alone accounted for $2.68 million of the county’s sales in June , also a new record for a single month. That’s compared to $1.86 million in June 2019, according to state data.
The trends track statewide, too, which hit more than $100 million in sales for only the second time ever in June. “Business has been booming,” Fernando Teson, a manager at the Cannabend dispensary in Bend said in July .
The increase was due, in part, to the pandemic — with more time at home, people have more time to recreate and experiment with cannabis, Teson said.
There’s also the “Bend summer surge” that stores experience every year, Teson said. This year, though, he saw fewer customers from out of town in the store and more locals stocking up.
Update: In November, sales continued their increase in Deschutes County, compared to the same period in 2019. More than $2.28 million worth of marijuana sales were recorded in Deschutes County, compared to $1.87 million in November the year before.
Lonza makes $10 million investment in Bend campus: Dec. 5
Lonza Group, an integrated product and service provider to the biotechnology industry, plans a $10 million expansion of its operations in Bend.
New suites for the development and manufacturing of products are being constructed, with the first going online in December and the remaining suites expected to be finished in 2022, according to Paul Granberry, managing director for Lonza in Bend.
The company’s Bend facility specializes in developing and manufacturing products that allow pharmaceuticals to be more easily absorbed by the human body. The newest investment will increase capacity and production.
“Dedicated, fit-for-purpose suites, infrastructure, and systems are critical for supporting the needs of our customers’ early-phase programs,” said Granberry.
The term “suite” refers to a space or room designed to provide the appropriate conditions and controls to manufacture a pharmaceutical drug product. The rooms are not laboratories in the traditional sense but do contain the machinery and equipment for the highly controlled production of pharmaceutical products.
The new suites will allow the company to expand early-phase work to produce tablets and capsules that can be consumed. The process includes spray-drying, which is a method of producing a dry powder from a liquid or slurry by drying it rapidly with a hot gas. Customer in-plant viewing corridors are part of the design plans, as well as gowning areas where workers can safely change into appropriate uniforms.
