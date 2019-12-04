By Todd Martens ● Los Angeles Times

ORLANDO, Fla. — Inside Disney’s Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance , Disney creative executive John Larena was leading a pack of themed-entertainment designers to a room designed to be a prison cell. This is the attraction Larena has been a principle in crafting, and the ride Walt Disney Imagineering hypes as the most ambitious it has ever built.

Rise of the Resistance, when it opens here on Thursday at Walt Disney World and on Jan.17 at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, will be the showcase attraction of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The two 14-acre lands, present bold and arguably challenging ideas about the future of two of America’s most popular tourist destinations, largely a shift from passive to more active entertainment. As Larena waved a group of industry peers to follow him, a young Disney staffer — cast member, in the parlance of the park — walked toward Larena at a brisk pace and in an outfit that signified that he was a representative of the evil First Order.

“Move aside,” the young man growled, never making eye contact with the very man who had a pivotal role in building the attraction in which he now works. No eye contact was made, but it was clear the cast member had zero qualms about potentially bumping up against Larena. The Imagineer accordingly hopped to his right. Then Larena turned and faced some of the group. He laughed — letting out a low but audible “whoa” — and noted how much that kid just impressed him.

Disney parks have long utilized the tenets of theater — anything in view of a paying customer is said to be “on stage” — but no other vehicle-driven attraction uses human theatrics in such a way that directly interacts with its guests as Rise of the Resistance, a hearty ride that marries plenty of drama, some from its cast and some from audio-animatronic figurines, with flashy modern tech and many old-fashioned sleights of hand.

It’s also an attraction that will deliver on many of the promises of Galaxy’s Edge, boasting full-scale, highly active droids, alien creatures, lightsabers and an impressive use of vehicle movement that succeeds in conveying the power of the magic-like Force powers at the heart of the “Star Wars” universe. When Galaxy’s Edge opened at Disneyland on May 31 and didn’t immediately result in punishing crowds at the Anaheim resort, questions were raised. Rise of the Resistance will begin to answer them.

The initial concern: Did Disney over-promise and under-deliver? What was teased was a platform for play, but what early visitors received was a land that featured few characters, lacked shows and had a single attraction in Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run. The latter featured impressive set design and intrepid interactivity, but is also a plot-heavy ride that focuses on stealing cargo rather than the daring rebelliousness at the core of the best “Star Wars” works.

No such issues plague “Rise of the Resistance.”

While there are opportunities for “Star Wars” loyalists to go deep in decoding how these events fit into the fantasy saga’s universe — the ride is set sometime after 2017’s “The Last Jedi” and this month’s “The Rise of Skywalker” — Rise of the Resistance” goes big on spectacle and adventure, creating a 20-some minute experience with simple narrative beats that always result in action .

Rey (actress Daisy Ridley in crisp holographic form) needs new recruits to reach General Leia Organa. Things, of course, go awry, but before this happens guests are ushered urgently to a transport ship. From this point forward, Rise of the Resistance is filled with cinema-worthy scenes that come close to immersive theater.

On the transport ship, for instance, two animatronic figures guide us, smuggler and fan favorite Nien Nunb and the newly introduced Lieutenant Bek, a squid-like Mon Calamari creature that just so happens to be a dazzling figure that never stops moving. This is the first of two proper ride vehicles on Rise of the Resistance, and one that can accommodate about 50 people. But Rise of the Resistance begins long before guests eventually put on a seat belt; a labyrinth cave of a line queue introduces us to the scrappy, individualistic handiwork of the resistance.

The transport ship is designed so no two guests see it the same way. Look behind you and away from the mechanical pilots and watch the journey into space, as well as the dangers that soon occur, all while the ship is slowly rotating to ensure we exit the same door we came in. Only now we’re prisoners on the docking bay of a Star Destroyer standing before 50 ominous Stormtroopers. We’re led sternly to a holding cell, where the action comes from above until the rebellion saws us free and a once-hidden door is lasered away .

The overall narrative has long been detailed and spoiled — guests will eventually board trackless vehicles led by droids reprogrammed by the resistance that will twist and turn throughout the hallways of the Star Destroyer, even under or around towering AT-ATs, only to eventually escape and drop back to the Galaxy’s Edge planet of Batuu. What’s been kept under wraps are details and variances that exist. Rise of the Resistance can feel distinct based on where you’re sitting or how you move, as the droid that powers our vehicle reacts differently depending on where it is positioned.

Rise of the Resistance is an attraction that is designed to entertain us, but it does so because it never stops feeling like it is expressly responding to us.