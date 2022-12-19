Economists have fretted for years that the American workforce was at risk of losing a generation of skilled tradespeople, the workers who make factories hum, raise buildings and ferry goods in and out of warehouses.
The fear was that as older workers retired, there wasn’t a new generation of laborer stepping up to learn the trades.
In Oregon, at least, it appears that skills gap is narrowing.
The number of Oregonians between ages 19 and 24 working in the trades has been climbing steadily since the Great Recession and is at its highest point since the 1990s. That’s according to state economist Josh Lehner, who has been tracking the topic for the past few years.
“Even as a share of all young Oregonians, such workers are all the way back to where they were at the height of the housing boom,” Lehner wrote in an analysis last spring.
Economists define the trades as industries that require workers with specialized training, but not a four-year college degree. Employers will pay a premium for those skills – Oregon construction workers, for example, earn an average of more than $40 an hour, according to state data.
The fastest growth for young workers in the trades has been in warehouses, fueled in part by the explosive growth of Amazon distribution centers. That sector had Oregon’s fastest wage gains last year, according to the employment department, increasing by 11% to $26.85 per hour. That’s a little above the state’s median wage.
It’s not all good news.
The number of young workers in Oregon factories is roughly flat over the past six years. That reflects broader industry trends. Those working in construction, though up sharply from the Great Recession era, remain 5% below the 2007 housing bubble peak. And the warehouse segment has cooled off this year as shoppers returned to stores in the pandemic’s wake.
Still, Lehner said Oregon has a larger share of young people working in the trades than the nation as a whole. And while the state still faces a worker shortage, he wrote in an update this past week that trends are no worse among these skilled labor jobs.
“The good news is young workers have fully referred to the trades,” Lehner tweeted.
