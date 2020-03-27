In the race to control the coronavirus, public health experts have great expectations for a humble tool: a “smart” thermometer that is feeding data about surging fevers into a new online “Health Weather” map of the United States.
Especially while diagnostic tests remain scarce, the device may provide early warnings for officials chasing down local outbreaks before the disease can spread.
Kinsa, a San Francisco-based startup, began selling and donating its smart thermometers eight years before the onset of COVID-19. Today, more than 1 million U.S. consumers are able to use them to link to a mobile phone app that relays data about fevers and other symptoms to its corporate headquarters, said Inder Singh, the firm’s founder and chief executive.
Kinsa has used its data to forecast the spread of seasonal influenza — accurately, and about two weeks ahead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention projections, Singh said. He said he hopes the thermometer can alert public health officials to new outbreaks of the coronavirus.
“The thermometer is the first and only device you use in the home when illness strikes,” Singh said.
“We’ve turned it into a communications system. I can’t tell you for sure right away if it’s COVID-19, but it immediately tells us, ‘Look here! Something important is going on!’” Subsequently, he said, the system can help triage users to the care they require, while also capturing signs of spreading illness so that authorities can step in when needed.
As of last week, Kinsa’s online map allows users to scroll over counties throughout the United States to monitor both the flu and unexpected, or “atypical” fevers that might indicate COVID-19.
“You’re desperate for hope at a time like this, and this gives me hope,” said Benjamin Dalziel, an Oregon State University scientist who collaborates on research funded by Kinsa.
The company’s name derives from “kin,” signifying its emphasis on family, Singh said. The app encourages owners to use it by offering instant, personalized medical advice, such as when to take fever-reducing medicine. It can even connect users with a doctor, through its partnership with the telehealth company Teladoc.
For the sake of harried parents caring for children in the middle of the night, the app also features a distracting video game kids can play while their temperatures are being taken.
“The real benefit is to get that data in real time,” said Jennifer Radin, an epidemiologist with the Digital Medicine Division at Scripps Research Translational Institute. Traditionally, such information is unavailable for one to three weeks, during which doctors and hospitals relay reports to the CDC, said Radin, adding: “That we, we lose valuable time to respond.”
Kinsa’s thermometer is one of several high-tech tools that may be deployed in coming years to detect new diseases, in an emerging field known as digital epidemiology. Experts hold similar hopes for wearable devices such as a Fitbit, which tracks changes in resting heart rates and activity levels — potentially clues to illness.
Singh, a former executive officer of the Clinton Foundation’s Clinton Health Access Initiative, said he founded his company after realizing that “no matter what we would do there would always be a ceiling in curbing infectious illness spread unless we knew where and when it was starting.” He now hopes that U.S. government agencies such as the CDC will recognize Kinsa’s public health mission and collaborate, sharing data and providing financial support so that it can scale up.
This hasn’t happened to date, however, and a CDC spokesman declined to answer questions about Kinsa’s project, other than to say that while it was not working directly with the firm, the agency “appreciates the efforts of so many companies working across the private sector to address this new threat.”Kinsa has raised $37 million from venture capitalists, Singh said. It earns revenue from not only thermometer sales but also licensing data through Kinsa Insights to businesses selling health-related products. Clients, including Clorox, according to an online case study, use the information to manage inventory, such as making sure stores are carrying extra disinfectant products during local fever spikes.
They can also “maximize marketing returns by reaching high-intent consumers when they most need your product,” according to the site. Yet Singh said the data is never individualized, but aggregated while provided on a county-by-county basis, complying with HIPAA confidentiality laws. What that means is that Clorox might target an ad to consumers sharing a ZIP code in an area where fevers have been breaking out.
The pandemic has sharply increased demand for Kinsa’s thermometers while also raising prices for components manufactured overseas, Singh said. U.S. sales orders recently reached 10,000 per day, with at least a two-week backlog on delivery, he adds. The price has also shot up, rising from $20 to $35.99 when ordered from the company’s site. The Amazon listing said: “We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.”
