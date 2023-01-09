More than 7,000 nurses at two major New York hospital systems walked off the job early Monday after talks broke down overnight, digging in on staffing and workloads they contend have overwhelmed their ranks during the pandemic and beyond.

Last-minute talks to avoid a work stoppage at Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan and Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx collapsed after union negotiators walked out shortly after 1 a.m., said Lucia Lee, a Mount Sinai spokeswoman. The New York State Nurses Association had rejected an earlier proposal by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul to take this dispute to binding arbitration.

