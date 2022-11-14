University of California Strike

People take part in a protest outside of University of California San Francisco medical offices in San Francisco, Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses have walked off the job Monday.

 Jeff Chiu/AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits.

The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.

