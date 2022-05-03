Unemployment falls to 3.7 percent (copy) (copy)

In this 2018 file photo a bilingual help wanted sign for Auto Zone, a retailer of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories, is posted outside the store in Canton, Mississippi.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Some 4.5 million Americans quit or changed jobs in March, buoyed by a strong labor market and matching a record high set in November.

Employers reported 11.5 million job openings in March, up from 11.3 million a month earlier. Meanwhile, the number of hires — 6.7 million — remained steady, according to a report released Tuesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"Hiring is super strong," said Guy Berger, principal economist at LinkedIn.

The Federal Reserve, which began hiking interest rates last month in hopes of cooling the economy enough to curb inflation, is expected to raise rates by another half-percentage point on Wednesday. Fed Chair Jerome H. Powell has cited the "extremely, historically" tight job market as a major reason he says the economy can withstand higher interest rates without tumbling into recession.

U.S. employers have added more than 400,000 jobs a month for nearly a year, while the unemployment rate of 3.6% remains near record lows. Wages have continued to rise - 4.7% in the year ending March 2022 - although they have not kept up with inflation, which has grown 8.5% in the same period.

And while workers continue to feel emboldened to freely switch jobs, Berger said they may not quite have the leverage they did even a few month ago.

"From workers' perspective, their bargaining power is still high, but it's no longer increasing," he said.

In Long Beach, Calif., Paula Hardy recently left her job as a chiropractor at a women's clinic to start her own mobile practice. After working six days a week for much of the pandemic, she says she felt burned out and unappreciated.

"I went from making six figures a year to way less than that," said Hardy, 38, who is also taking classes to become an acupuncturist. "But I'd rather be doing my own thing and eating ramen noodles, even if it is harder financially."

It was the second time Hardy has switched jobs during the pandemic. The first time, in December 2020, she left a position as a chiropractor for longshoremen at the Port of Los Angeles after her boss insisted she keep coming to work even while she was sick with the flu.

"I was already disillusioned," she said. "Then I got sick, and it was clear they didn't care. The pandemic made me realize I don't have to put up with that."

