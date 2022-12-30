The outlook for 2023 may be tenuous economy-wise, as consumers curb their spending in the face of inflation and potential looming layoffs that could tip the state into a minor recession, according to an Oregon economist.

Meanwhile, child cares shortages, soaring housing prices and COVID-19 will still affect staffing for many businesses in Central Oregon, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce executive director.

