The outlook for 2023 may be tenuous economy-wise, as consumers curb their spending in the face of inflation and potential looming layoffs that could tip the state into a minor recession, according to an Oregon economist.
Meanwhile, child cares shortages, soaring housing prices and COVID-19 will still affect staffing for many businesses in Central Oregon, said Katy Brooks, Bend Chamber of Commerce executive director.
“The upside is that businesses are settling in to a new normal that may still have challenges, but will be more predictable,” Brooks said. “Businesses are preparing for what most economists say will be a mild recession mid-year.”
The economy will likely continue to grow at a very slow pace, but further cuts in consumer spending and/ or an increase in layoffs can easily tip the state into a minor recession, said Damon Runberg, Business Oregon economist.
“Many consumers felt we were in a recession due to high inflation, which remains at levels not seen in over three decades,” Runberg said. “Despite paying more for goods and services, consumers continued consuming in 2022, which kept the economy moving forward. We are already beginning to see signs that inflation is slowing.”
Rising unemployment is a key indicator of a recession, but in Central Oregon, employees appeared to hold on to their jobs. Employers faced a tight labor market for much of the year and by year’s end the growth rate slowed, said Jake Procino, Oregon Employment Department workforce analyst and economist.
“But seasonally adjusted employment is still steadily increasing,” Procino said. “We saw the unemployment rate in the summer reach one of the lowest rates ever, 3.6%, underscoring just how tight the labor market was in Central Oregon.”
The unemployment rate of 4.4%, while higher than the lowest rate, is historically low compared to the 10-year average of 6.6%, Procino said.
Housing prices, hospital woes
As the books get closed on 2022, The Bulletin spotlights the top business stories in Central Oregon for the year:
Thousands of readers viewed a story about women at a Bend construction firm. While that shouldn’t be noteworthy, women make up a small fraction of the U.S. construction workforce, even though nearly half the nation’s entire workforce (47%) is women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In 2021, only 11% of the 11.3 million construction workers nationwide were women. In Oregon, only 2.2% of women were employed in construction, according to the bureau.
Unemployment crept up each month throughout the year and readers took note. In the most recent report by the Oregon Employment Department in November, the news was about how seasonal job losses mounted. Seasonal job losses in the construction and hospitality industries contributed to the rise in the Central Oregon unemployment rates in November, according to the monthly report. The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Deschutes County rose to 4.1% in November, from 3.9% in October, according to the Oregon Employment Department’s monthly report. For context, the lowest unemployment rate was 3.3% set just before pandemic-related restrictions were put in place.
Housing prices going up or down in Central Oregon was another favorite of Bulletin readers in 2022. A story about how the median price of a single family home in Bend topped $700,000 drew readers’ attention.
Also notable were the ongoing financial woes plaguing St. Charles Health System. As Central Oregon’s largest employer, with about 4,500 employees, the hospital system has sustained three quarters of financial losses due in part to high labor costs and lower revenues.
The hospital system also experienced a mass layoff of more than 100 people, saw its doctors at the St. Charles Medical Group initiate union membership and removed or retired top officials, causing concerns of instability.
Readers also spent time with a story about hemp farmers, who saw the bottom fall out of their industry in 2022 and then pivoted to other crops.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.