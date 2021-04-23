Volunteers in Medicine Clinic of the Cascades has selected Cody Michael, a Wealth Management Trust adviser at U.S. Bank and Rod Marchiando, a St. Charles Health System senior vice president of Improvement and Strategy, to its board of directors. Volunteers in Medicine is a nonprofit clinic providing free medical care to low-income, uninsured adults from working families in Central Oregon.
Erin Weber, a financial adviser with Sherpa Wealth Strategies LLC in Central Oregon, has earned the Chartered SRI Counselor designation from The College for Financial Planning. Weber joined Sherpa Wealth Strategies in 2019.
