Nadine Sparago, a Redmond resident and visual design specialist, has been named to Mosaic Medical's board of directors governing the nonprofit community health center. Sparago most recently worked for Habitat for Humanity in Redmond.
Mario Armendariz has been named by Leading Edge Flight Academy Lead Flight instructor, a position that leads instructors and students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.