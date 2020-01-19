Business dispatches

La Fondita Authentic Mexican Kitchen, 526 SW Sixth St., Redmond, applied Jan. 6 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a full on-premises commercial liquor license, which allows the sale and service of alcohol, malt beverages, wine and cider.
Bucha Buena LLC, 1562 NW Elgin Ave., Bend, applied Jan. 8 to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission for a brewery-public house and winery license, which allows for the manufacture and sale of malt beverages to wholesalers and the sale of malt beverages, wine and cider for consumption on or off premises.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.