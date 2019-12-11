Uber wants to give skiers a lift to the lifts.

On Wednesday, Uber introduced a new service called UberSKI, which is designed for riders who want to get up to the slopes, but don’t feel like doing all the driving that comes along with that experience.

Starting immediately, Uber users in 23 U.S. markets, including Portland, will see an UberSKI icon appear on their app when they request a ride. Riders will pay an extra surcharge for a vehicle that is guaranteed to come with extra space, or a rack that can store skis or snowboards, and can also arrange for UberSKI rides to take them home at the end of their skiing day.

Drivers will not be required to accept UberSKI rides, but if they do, they will have to provide photographic evidence that their cars are equipped to handle ski equipment. Uber added that drivers will receive a “significant portion” of the UberSKI surcharge on top of their regular ride payments.

Uber is launching UberSKI in 23 markets that are close to multiple ski resorts. In addition to Portland, the areas where UberSKI will be available are Anchorage, Alaska; Boise, Idaho; Boston; Denver; Colorado Springs and Fort Collins, Colorado; the Colorado Rockies; Flagstaff, Arizona; eastern Washington; Grand Rapids, Michigan; Green Bay, Wisconsin; the Lehigh Valley of Pennsylvania; Minneapolis-St. Paul; New Hampshire; Portland, Maine; Salt Lake City; Seattle; upstate New York; Vermont; Wilkes-Barre and Scranton, Pennsylvania; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Wyoming.

Parents of underage children who downloaded the wildly popular TikTok or Musical.ly video apps could be eligible for a share of a $1.1 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit alleging the Chinese-owned companies violated online privacy laws.

ByteDance, which owns both apps, now merged under the TikTok brand, reached the settlement agreement last week in a Chicago federal court. The deal, which still needs approval from a judge, could deliver a modest payout to the families of up to 6 million underage children who signed up for or used the apps without parental consent.

More than 200 parents signed onto the lawsuit alleging Musical.ly, an app used to create and share music videos, collected personal information from children under 13, including username, email, phone number, a short bio and a profile picture, without their parents’ permission. Launched in 2014, Musical.ly also collected geolocation information, and did not request user ages until July 2017, according to the complaint, which was filed on Dec. 3.

“Because the app had virtually all privacy features disabled by default, there were serious ramifications, including reports of adults trying to contact minor children,” the lawsuit alleged, describing Musical.ly as a potential “hunting ground” for pedophiles.

