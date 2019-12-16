If you use your Visa credit card to pay at the pump for your gas, you might want to take a closer look at your next card statement just in case something appears off.

That’s because Visa has issued a security alert saying that groups of hackers have been able to exploit weaknesses in the gas pump point-of-sale systems that millions of consumers use every day. Visa said that the hackers have used spam-like emails and other methods to get into gas station payment systems where they have installed so-called “scraping” software that can take a person’s data off of their credit cards.

Foster City-based Visa said it in its security alert that it believes the hacking and thefts have been committed by a cybercrime group that calls itself Fin8, which Visa described as “a financially motivated threat group active since at least 2016” that often targets point-of-sale systems in the retail, restaurant and hospitality industries.

U.S. homebuilder sentiment advanced in December to the highest level since 1999 amid stronger sales and a surge in prospective buyer foot traffic.

The National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index jumped 5 points to 76, the biggest monthly increase since the end of 2017, and the November figure was revised higher, according to data released Monday. The reading topped all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had called for 70.

The readings add to other brighter assessments of the economy on Monday. A Federal Reserve Bank of New York survey showed manufacturers in the state are growing more upbeat, with the gauge of the orders outlook rising to the strongest since February. Elsewhere, two surveys of U.S. factories and service companies suggested economic growth is holding up at a modest pace.

The December reading caps a 20-point gain for the index this year, the biggest since 2012, and bodes well for future construction as well as affordability.

Britain’s Cineworld Group Plc is on track to become North America’s biggest operator of movie theaters with its plan to buy Canada’s Cineplex Inc. for C$2.15 billion ($1.64 billion).

Cineworld will pay C$34 a share in cash for Cineplex, a 42% premium to Friday’s closing price. The deal will be funded by $2.3 billion of loans.

Shares of Cineworld rose 5% in London, paring an earlier loss of as much as 8.6%, the biggest intraday drop in about two years. Analysts at Citigroup Inc. said that while the deal makes sense, Cineworld’s debt will remain high afterward. Toronto-based Cineplex jumped 41% to C$33.91.

Movie-theater operators have been combining to squeeze costs so they can afford facility upgrades and counter the risk that on-demand services such as Netflix Inc. will hit attendance.

— Bulletin wire reports