Interesting in having a photo taken of you and your pet in all their July Fourth holiday regalia?

Stop by The Bulletin booth after the Pet Parade Monday in Drake Park.

We'll photograph your pet and you can pick up a free 2022 pet calendar, too.

Photos may appear in next year's pet calendar as well as in the paper and online. The booth will be open from 9 a.m. until noon.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.