Orange juice futures in New York rose as much as 3% Tuesday, the biggest intraday rise in almost two weeks. Futures have soared 31% this year with crop illnesses and bad weather damaging fruit in Florida and top-grower Brazil.

The nation's largest orange-producing region stands directly in Hurricane Ian's projected path, threatening growers already struggling with citrus disease and consumers facing breakfast inflation.

