Orange juice futures in New York rose as much as 3% Tuesday, the biggest intraday rise in almost two weeks. Futures have soared 31% this year with crop illnesses and bad weather damaging fruit in Florida and top-grower Brazil.
The nation's largest orange-producing region stands directly in Hurricane Ian's projected path, threatening growers already struggling with citrus disease and consumers facing breakfast inflation.
While the northern half of Florida's orange belt is more likely to be hit by hurricane force winds, there will be heavy rains across all the region, resulting in damage from wetness and flooding, said Donald Keeney, senior meteorologist at Maxar Technologies. At least 75% of Florida's total production area is likely to experience some damage.
"There's a high risk to nearly all of the citrus areas in Florida, especially since the crops are just about to be harvested," Keeney said.
The hurricane represents a fresh blow to growers in Florida already contending with a devastating disease called citrus greening that damages fruit and eventually kills trees. It also could worsen inflation for U.S. consumers, who have seen their breakfast costs surge recently amid rising food costs and tight global supplies of coffee.
A really bad hit could be the final straw for some Florida growers, said Raymond Royce, executive director at Highlands County Citrus Growers Association in Sebring, Florida. After all the stress caused by greening, producers don't have enough economic resources to try to rehabilitate groves if they are damaged in the storm, he added.
While the "vast majority" of the citrus belt is on Ian's path, according to weather models, the extent of damage will depend on the course the storm takes in the next 36 to 48 hours, said Royce. "There's nothing growers can do to protect the trees."
Groves face different threats from the storm: fruits may get blown off by strong winds and trees located in wetter areas may get flooded.
To be sure, Ian's worst impact is expected to come from surge and heavy rain, sparing many groves from wind damage, said Ryan Truchelet, president of WeatherTiger. "It will clip some of the key growing areas but damage should be limited," he said.
However, Florida has already received a lot of moisture over the past several weeks, Royce noted.
"It will be very hard to get the water off those groves right now."
