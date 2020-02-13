The Row at Tetherow Resort
Food: The Row at Tetherow Resort is one of the first places I dined with the former Bulletin bosses after being hired in 2015. I love the view and the menu has a variety of reasonably priced, not cheap, enticing options. During this visit, I decided to try The Row club sandwich ($15) with turkey, hickory smoked bacon, tomato, lettuce, pepper jack cheese and honey dijonnaise on honey wheat bread. Ham also comes on the sandwich, but I didn’t want that much meat. The thick pieces of bread were buttered and grilled on both sides, which perfectly melted the cheese and pulled together the thinly-sliced turkey and veggies. The bread was a little too buttered, though, leaving my fingers overly greasy. Other than that, the sandwich was a generous size and tasted delicious.
Service: We were seated as soon as we walked in. The drink order arrived in a short time and my dining companion and I placed our order. The restaurant was busy, so a little bit of wait was expected, but when multiple people who came in after us were served their meals, we had to ask if the food would arrive soon. The waitress should have told us what was happening prior to our inquiry. When the food was delivered, we asked for the check. That came fast, but there was no offer of a discount nor an apology for the wait.
Atmosphere: The view from The Row is worth the slightly higher food prices. Floor to ceiling windows put the golf course and beyond on display, with views of Awbrey Butte, Pilot Butte and Mount Bachelor and lots of landscape in between.
More info
Location: 61240 Skyline Ranch Road, Bend
Phone: 844-431-9701
Hours: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Cuisine: American
Price range: $8 to $28
— Jody Lawrence-Turner, The Bulletin
