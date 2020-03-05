Big-O-Bagels
Food: Nostalgia for bagel sandwiches sold at a downtown coffee shop in my hometown drew me to Big-O-Bagels. I figured the sandwich concept was simple enough, so the chances of it being good seemed fairly high. Turns out, I was wrong. During the most recent visit, I had a Guadagno: turkey, bacon, avocado, cheddar, lettuce, tomato and onion ($7.75). It’s one of the more popular choices, according to the woman who helped me. For the bagel, you get to choose one from the wide variety of options. I went for the wheat everything bagel. The veggies were scarce, the cheese too abundant and the bagel was too tough (not the first time). The turkey was just right. The flavor was forgettable. Overall, I wasn’t impressed, but at least it was inexpensive.
Service: A woman greeted me nicely and took the order. The sandwich was done in a short period of time.
Atmosphere: Oversized promotional items, such as the bagel baker man with a bagel, are the main decor in the small business. Rustic wood accents the interior. It’s a cozy, warm feel. On the other hand, there are only stand-up tables, which are in the shape of a bagel cut in half, and the lack of chairs send a leave-now message.
More info
Location: Three in Bend and one in Redmond
Price range: $2.90 to $7.95
Hours: 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mon.-Sat., 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
Contact: bigobagels.com
— Jody Lawrence-Turner, The Bulletin
