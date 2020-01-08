A new year brings new year’s resolutions. And if you’ve resolved to save money and get fit by commuting by bicycle, you’re not alone.

In Portland, bicycle commuters crisscross the Willamette River year-round, braving even the harshest of elements.

Of course, commuting by bike requires some precautions, such as getting a good helmet and obeying traffic laws.

So which Oregon cities have the most bicycle commuters? What follows is a list of Oregon’s highest-ranked cities with at least 10,000 commuters, based on the percentage of bicycle commuters compared to the overall number of people who commute to work. It’s based on the estimated rate of bicycling, by workers, for 2014 through 2018, as compiled by the United States Census Bureau.

The cities ranked 6th to 10th are so close, it’s a statistical dead-heat. The same goes for the cities ranked 4th and 5th, which are similarly close. But there’s no arguing with the top 3.