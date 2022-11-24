A couple thousand locals and visitors started their Thanksgiving morning with a brisk run — or a leisurely walk — along the Deschutes River in the Old Mill District followed by a slice of pie, or in some cases, many slices of pie. And there was a lot of pie to go around.
Scott Douglass, who currently serves as the chair of the Boys & Girls Club of Bend, said the I like Pie run exceeded its goal of 2,100 participants, with just under 2,300 people coming out for the event.
As a result of the stellar turnout for the run, Douglass volunteered to take a pie to the face to symbolize the event's success. A group of curious onlookers and participants, pie slices in hand, gathered around Douglass to see him get a pie in the face, as the iconic lyrics from Don McLean’s classic song, “American Pie,” started playing from the music booth.
“I hear whipped cream does amazing things for complexion,” Douglass told the crowd as he awaited the pie. “Alright guys, this is all for charity folks, and I am excited to take this pie in the face because that means we had a successful event. Thank you all for being here.”
After a five-second countdown with the audience, Douglass got the pie in the face to the amusement of the children and the onlookers.
The event began between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m., and participants had the choice to either run or walk a 1.5-mile course, or a 2.5-mile loop around the Old Mill District. The finish line was set up over the footbridge across the river where a hot chocolate and coffee station as well as an abundance of pies were waiting to be eaten by those who completed the run. The event, which was put on by Foot Zone and Cascade Relays, has been a Bend tradition for more than 10 years, with proceeds going to the Boys & Girls Club of Bend.
The 180 pies purchased from Costco for the event ensured everyone would get at least one slice, and all extra pie was donated to Shepherd’s House Ministries to help make Thanksgiving a little sweeter for its overnight guests, Douglass said.
Emylee and Erik Altenburg were on their second slice of pie after participating in the run. As they ate pie in their I like Pie beanies, they said this year was their first Thanksgiving in Bend.
“We usually spend Thanksgiving with our families in Wisconsin, and we wanted to be part of the community and see all of the families and dogs, have some pie, and be in Old Mill,” Emylee Altenburg said.
She said she enjoyed the run, and that the view was incredible.
“You are by the river and you have views of the mountain the whole time,” she said. “Bend is awesome, we love it here.”
Erik Altenburg said his favorite part of the event was of course, the pie. He also liked how family friendly it was.
Tonight the Altenburg’s will cook their first turkey at home and have some friends over for Thanksgiving dinner and to watch the World Cup. Eric Altenburg said he is looking forward to the U.S. v England game which starts Friday.
Ashley McClary was hanging out at the finish line after completing the run. She moved to Bend from Portland about three years ago and this year was her fourth year doing the run. She said she started at 8:30 a.m.
“Last year, I ran it way faster. Because I really wanted to see my time. This year I just did it for fun,” McClary said.
She said her in-laws pushed the stroller this year, giving her a rare opportunity to run strollerless. Tonight, McClary said, Thanksgiving will be at her house.
“But I am vegetarian, so they (her guests) have to put up with a turkeyless Thanksgiving,” McClary added.
Cheryl Gillett and Crissy King were in town from San Diego visiting some friends for Thanksgiving. They, along with Kai, 13, and Finley, 11, all participated in the run, and said it was pretty awesome. They said they love the new beanies, which were gifted to participants, and also enjoyed the pie in the face.
Kai and Finley said they would for sure participate again next year. The group planned to find somewhere, perhaps McMenamins or Bend Brewing, to have a Thanksgiving dinner tonight.
"I would like to come back," King added. "It was very peaceful to walk around the second loop, towards the end."
