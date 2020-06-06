Participants in the Bend Walk for Justice in Bend on Saturday, June 6, 2020, including several armed men, gathered at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Bond Street. The gathering, which drew more than a thousand people, was held to demonstrate against racial discrimination and social injustice.
