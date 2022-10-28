Bend Police are seeking public assistance in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run accident that put a 76-year-old man in the hospital Thursday night with life-threatening injuries.
At 9:31 p.m. Thursday, police were called about an injured man at the NW Newport Avenue and NW 14th Street roundabout, the Bend Police Department said in a release Friday. Police found the man was hit by a vehicle and severely injured. Bend Fire & Rescue transported the man to St. Charles Bend, where he remains in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Police are asking for help in identifying the driver, described as a white man between 40 and 60 years old, 180 pounds and between 5-foot-10' and 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown hair and a scruffy brown beard, the release said.
The driver was behind the wheel of a larger, dark colored vehicle, possibly a Lincoln Navigator, Cadillac Escalade or a Chevrolet Suburban. The vehicle was described as being clean, shiny and possibly a 2008 to 2012 model.
Anyone with information on the matter is encouraged to call the Bend Police Department's non-emergency number at 541-693-6911.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Joe Siess is a GA reporter for the Bulletin. Joe previously reported for the Klamath Falls Herald and News and the Malheur Enterprise. He was born and raised in the Kansas City area, and holds a master's in journalism from the University of Missouri.
(1) comment
When is the city going to be held accountable for unsafe infrastructure? Sure a roundabout is better than a traffic light but we are building them to move cars quick and at high capacity as opposed to optimizing pedestrian and bike safety. Sadly this is one of the better ones in town, all the new ones are designed like highways.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.