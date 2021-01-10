A 42-year-old Bend man was killed Saturday night when he was struck by a semi truck on the Bend Parkway.
The Bend Police Department said in a statement early Sunday that Marlow White, of Bend, was a pedestrian and was seen by witnesses attempting to run eastbound across the Parkway, starting from the west side of the roadway just south of Hawthorne Avenue. The driver of the semi truck, William McCain, 56, of Alaska, saw White and braked while turning into the adjacent southbound lane of the Parkway in an attempt to avoid the collision, but the 2017 Volvo truck he was driving struck White. White was not in a crosswalk or pedestrian crossing.
Officers from the Bend Police Department arrived and provided medical aid to the unconscious White. Bend Fire & Rescue paramedics took White to St. Charles Bend, where he died.
The accident took place just after 7 p.m. McCain, the driver, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. There was no indication that alcohol or other substances were a factor in this collision, according to Bend police.
