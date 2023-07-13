Summer is a great time to explore the community, so when a coworker suggested I pick points on a compass — east to west and north to south — I picked four parks that fit the bill for quick visits in the past week. I headed to local parks that have similarities and differences to share and found some hidden gems.

While I was looking for summer activities, my mind started to dream about autumn. Each park has deciduous trees that will be turning colors, so I want to circle back in a few months, but I am in no way ready to skip the season we’re in right now. It’s time to slow down, enjoy the simplicity of a park visit and soak in the relaxation of green spaces and playgrounds that are a little off the radar of most community members.

Gardenside.jpg

Gardenside Park, located east of 27th Street, features a playground, picnic shelter, neighborhood path connections and access to other neighborhood green space.
Three Pines.jpg

Three Pines is a small, .3-acre park located near the much larger Shevlin Park on the west end of Bend.
IMG956144.jpg

Northpointe Park opened last year and packs a lot of fun into a relatively small space in its skate feature.
Wildflower shelter.jpg

Wildflower Park on Bend south side boasts a picnic shelter with a capacity for 18 people.
Julie Brown is the communications and community relations manager for Bend Park and Recreation District.

