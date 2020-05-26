Bandcamp is an online music platform used largely by independent artists and record labels to stream songs and sell merchandise. It’s also a vibrant virtual community teeming with interesting sounds just waiting to be discovered. Each week, I’ll highlight three releases available on the site that are well worth your time and attention. If you find something you dig, please consider supporting the artist with a purchase.
Nathan Fake
"Blizzards"
https://nathanfake.com/album/blizzards
I won’t pretend to be an expert on electronic dance music. Generally speaking, the genre is too diffuse for my feeble mind to differentiate between house, trance, techno, trap and whatever new subcategory will splinter off from the others next week. But I know what sounds good to my ears, and that’s where “Blizzards,” the new album from English producer Nathan Fake, comes in. These 11 tracks are like some sort of high-energy, futuristic dance music that’s glitchy and propulsive but also vibrant and deliriously catchy -- an ideal combination of rhythm and melody. Imagine luminescent liquid-metal blood coursing through the gleaming body of a robot at a rave inside a Snap-N-Pop factory and you’re in approximately the right sonic ballpark.
Jess Williamson
“Sorceress”
https://jesswilliamson.bandcamp.com/album/sorceress
Jess Williamson’s music seems to exist in the invisible spaces between real sounds, real places and real influences. The songs on her new album “Sorceress” hover somewhere between the West Coast’s psychedelic folk-pop tendencies, Nashville country and the singer-songwriter tradition of her native Texas. They have a mystic quality that seems untethered to the world as we know it, yet they feel solid and dependable and wise, like the sturdiest tree in an old-growth forest. Musically, the album is homespun but elegant; lyrically, it is an existential meditation sung with such a knowing quality, you might just find yourself wondering if the answers are hidden behind repeated listens.
Radioactivity
“Radioactivity”
https://dirtnaprecords.bandcamp.com/album/radioactivity-s-t
Dirtnap Records is one of the finest labels on Earth, which means Dirtnap’s Bandcamp is a treasure trove of catchy punk and rock ‘n’ roll by some of the best bands you’ve never heard of. (Or maybe you have, in which case … let’s hang.) You can hardly go wrong if you just jump randomly into the catalog, but if you want a starting point, go directly to the 2013 self-titled debut from Texas pop-punk professionals Radioactivity, who never fail to churn out a toe-tapping melody while going a million miles per hour. Here, the band offers up 13 tracks, each a certified buzzsaw banger, and all but three clocking in under two and a half minutes. Pro tip: At just over 90 seconds long, “Don’t Try” is one of the best rock songs ever. Seriously.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.