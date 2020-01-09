Boasting a plethora of perfectly pitched north-facing slopes, Tam McArthur Rim has become a popular locale for backcountry skiing and snowboarding in Central Oregon. Accessing Tam McArthur Rim (often called Tam Rim) requires a 6-mile snowmobile ride from Upper Three Creek Sno-park, just south of Sisters, to Three Creek Lake. Jutting 1,500 feet above the lake, the rocky Tam Rim stretches for 2 miles a scenic invitation for snowriders seeking deep, virgin powder. Located near the lake are a number of yurts where backcountry skiers can stay overnight to maximize their opportunity. Timberline Mountain Guides (which operates Oregon Ski Guides) and Three Sisters Backcountry Inc., offer guided ski trips at Tam Rim, which reaches as high as 7,732 feet in elevation.

Directions: From Sisters, travel 11 miles south on Forest Road 16 (Elm Street in Sisters) to Upper Three Creek Sno-park. Accessing Three Creek Lake and Tam Rim requires a 6-mile snowmobile ride (or cross-country ski or snowshoe) from the sno-park.

Contact: threesistersback

country.com or oregonskiguides.com.