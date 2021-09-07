Join us on Saturday, October 9, between 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM to kick off the first annual Bend Arts, Culture & Adventure (BACA) GeoTour! GeoTours consist of a series of geocaches that are designed to bring geocachers to a specific location and provides a “tour” of the area through geocaching. BACA GeoTour team members will be at the Old Mill District information booth to hand out GeoTour launch packets including the BACA GeoTour Passport and some fun swag to get you started on your adventure.
Participants of the GeoTour can pick up a BACA GeoTour passport at our kick off event or by coming to The Bulletin’s office or participating sponsor locations. The passports are used to keep track of how many GeoTour geocaches participants have found. Points are awarded for finding geocaches and writing a secret code word for each find in the passport. Points can also be earned by staying at participating local hotels, or by visiting other participating sponsor locations like restaurants and shops in The Old Mill District. There is no purchase necessary to complete the GeoTour passport.
Once a tour participant has earned enough points, they can turn in their completed passport at The Bulletin or select sponsor locations and be rewarded with a trackable, custom-made GeoTour coin.
The BACA Geotour is sponsored by The Bulletin and EO Media Group and is partially funded by a grant from the Bend Cultural Tourism Fund. The GeoTour has a goal of promoting Arts & Culture based tourism in the region, and will last for one year starting on October 9, 2021.
