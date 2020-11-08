 

BABY BOOMER LISTS

Generations over "the ages"

Sociologists and demographers have defined various "generations" according to key events, population trends and other factors. There are different ends and start dates for each group, how their world view was shaped and what their impact is on American life. The start and end dates are not solid and many demographers say a person can be in a group three or so years before the start and end of each. Other peopl show traits of multiple "generations."

The Generations Shaped by Shaped/Values

Lost Generation, 1883-1900 WWI and pandemic Roaring 20s

G.I. Generation: 1901-1928 Great Depression World War II

Silent Generation: 1929-1945 World War II Affluency/conformity

Baby Boomers: 1946-1964 Boom begins Vietnam/self-center

Generation X: 1965-1980 Boom ends Stability/heirarchy

Millennials: 1981-1996 9/11 Tech/transition

Gen Z: 1997-2012 Recession, pandemic Uncertainty

Baby Boomers:

1946: Cher, Dolly Parton, Reggie Jackson

1947: Davie Bowie, Hillary Clinton, John Kitzhaber, Sally Struthers

1948: Prince Charles, Stevie Nicks, Clarence Thomas

1949: Bruce Springsteen, Benjamin Netanyahu, Meryl Streep

1950: Samuel Alito, Bill Murray, David Duke

1951: Steve Prefontaine, Cheryl Ladd, Dale Earnhardt,

1952: Vladimir Putin, Mr. T, George Strait

1953: Xi Jinping, Hulk Hogan, Pat Benatar

1954: Sonia Sotomayor, Oprah Winfrey, Matt Groening

1955: Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Whoopi Goldberg

1956: Tom Hanks, Larry Bird, Maureen McCormick

1957: Caroline Kennedy, Vanna White, Sid Vicious

1958: Michael Jackson, Betsy DeVos, Madonna

1959: Mike Pence, Magic Johnson, Weird Al Yankovic

1960: Elena Kagan, Kate Brown, Cal Ripken, Jr.

1961: Barack Obama, Sean Hannity, Heather Locklear

1964: Jeff Bezos, Kamala Harris, Eddie Vedder

Television show debuts:

1946: Hour Glass, Let's Rhumba

1947: Howdy Doody, Meet the Press, Kraft Television Theatre

1948: Candid Camera, The Original Amateur Hour, Studio One, Kukla, Fran and Ollie.

1949:The Long Ranger, Believe it or Not, Hopalong Cassidy

1950: Jack Benny Show, Truth or Consequences, Crusader Rabbit, What's My Line.

1951: I Love Lucy, Dragnet, Roy Rogers, Mr. Wizard, Search for Tomorrow

1952: TODAY Show, Death Valley Days, The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriett, Guiding Light, American Bandstand

1953: Make Room for Daddy, Romper Room, Name That Tune, Flash Gordon

1954: The Tonight Show, Face the Nation, Lassie, Secret Storm

1955: Gunsmoke, Mickey House Club, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Lawrence Welk Show

1956: My Friend Flicka, As the World Turns, The Edge of Night, Playhouse 90

1957: Perry Mason, Leave It to Beaver, Zorro, Wagon Train

1958: 77 Sunset Strip, Yogi Bear, The Rifleman, The Huckleberry Hound Show

1959: The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Jackpot Bowling

1960: The Andy Griffith Show, Felix the Cat, Flintstones, The Bugs Bunny Show, My Three Sons, Route 66

1961: The Dick Van Dyke Show, Wide World of Sports, The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, Mr. Ed

1962: CBS Evening News, The Jetsons, Password, Beany and Cecil, Beverly Hillbillies

1963: Outer Limits, My Favorite Martian, The Patty Duke Show, Petticoat Junction, General Hospital

1964: Bewitched, Gilligan's Island, Flipper, Shindig!, The Addams Family, Jeopardy, Peyton Place, The Munsters, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.

Baby Boomer books

1949: "1984" by George Orwell

1953: "Casino Royale" by Ian Fleming

1954: "Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien

1955: "The Quiet American" by Graham Greene

1957: "Cat in the Hat" By Dr. Seuss

1958: "Naked Lunch," by William Burroughs

1959: "A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry

1960: "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee

1961: "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller

1962: "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" by Ken Kesey.

1963: "The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath

1964: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Raold Dahl.

Start to Finish — 1946 and 1964

Top song of 1946: "Prisoner of Love," Perry Como

Top song of 1964: "I Want To Hold Your Hand," The Beatles

Best Picture, 1946: Lost Weekend

Best Picture, 1964: Tom Jones

Top Box office star, 1946: Bing Crosby

Top box office star, 1964: Doris Day

Ten largest cities in U.S.

1950:

1 New York 7,891,957

2 Chicago 3,620,962

3 Philadelphia 2,071,605

4 Los Angeles 1,970,358

5 Detroit Michigan 1,849,568

6 Baltimore Maryland 949,708

7 Cleveland Ohio 914,808

8 St. Louis Missouri 856,796

9 Washington District of Columbia 802,178

10 Boston Massachusetts 801,444

1970:

New York New York 7,894,862

Chicago Illinois 3,366,957

Los Angeles California 2,816,061

Philadelphia Pennsylvania 1,948,609

Detroit Michigan 1,511,482

Houston Texas 1,232,802

Baltimore Maryland 905,759

Dallas Texas 844,401

Washington District of Columbia 756,510

Cleveland Ohio 750,903

2019:

New York City, 8,601,186

Los Angeles, 4,057,841

Chicago, 2,679,044

Houston, 2,359,480

Phoenix, 1,711,356

Philadelphia, 1,576,596

San Antonio, 1,565,929

San Diego, 1,453,775

Dallas, 1,379,735

San Jose, 1,033,510

Oregon population

Before World War II, 1939: 1.1 million

Baby Boom Begins, 1946: 1.3 million

Baby Boom Ends, 1964: 1.9 million

Oregon population, today: 4.2+ million

Sources: Oregon Blue Book, US Census, Oregon Secretary of State, The Museum of Television and Radio (The Paley Center), Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Quigley's Motion Picture Almanac.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.