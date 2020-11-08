BABY BOOMER LISTS
Generations over "the ages"
Sociologists and demographers have defined various "generations" according to key events, population trends and other factors. There are different ends and start dates for each group, how their world view was shaped and what their impact is on American life. The start and end dates are not solid and many demographers say a person can be in a group three or so years before the start and end of each. Other peopl show traits of multiple "generations."
The Generations Shaped by Shaped/Values
Lost Generation, 1883-1900 WWI and pandemic Roaring 20s
G.I. Generation: 1901-1928 Great Depression World War II
Silent Generation: 1929-1945 World War II Affluency/conformity
Baby Boomers: 1946-1964 Boom begins Vietnam/self-center
Generation X: 1965-1980 Boom ends Stability/heirarchy
Millennials: 1981-1996 9/11 Tech/transition
Gen Z: 1997-2012 Recession, pandemic Uncertainty
Baby Boomers:
1946: Cher, Dolly Parton, Reggie Jackson
1947: Davie Bowie, Hillary Clinton, John Kitzhaber, Sally Struthers
1948: Prince Charles, Stevie Nicks, Clarence Thomas
1949: Bruce Springsteen, Benjamin Netanyahu, Meryl Streep
1950: Samuel Alito, Bill Murray, David Duke
1951: Steve Prefontaine, Cheryl Ladd, Dale Earnhardt,
1952: Vladimir Putin, Mr. T, George Strait
1953: Xi Jinping, Hulk Hogan, Pat Benatar
1954: Sonia Sotomayor, Oprah Winfrey, Matt Groening
1955: Bill Gates, Steve Jobs, Whoopi Goldberg
1956: Tom Hanks, Larry Bird, Maureen McCormick
1957: Caroline Kennedy, Vanna White, Sid Vicious
1958: Michael Jackson, Betsy DeVos, Madonna
1959: Mike Pence, Magic Johnson, Weird Al Yankovic
1960: Elena Kagan, Kate Brown, Cal Ripken, Jr.
1961: Barack Obama, Sean Hannity, Heather Locklear
1964: Jeff Bezos, Kamala Harris, Eddie Vedder
Television show debuts:
1946: Hour Glass, Let's Rhumba
1947: Howdy Doody, Meet the Press, Kraft Television Theatre
1948: Candid Camera, The Original Amateur Hour, Studio One, Kukla, Fran and Ollie.
1949:The Long Ranger, Believe it or Not, Hopalong Cassidy
1950: Jack Benny Show, Truth or Consequences, Crusader Rabbit, What's My Line.
1951: I Love Lucy, Dragnet, Roy Rogers, Mr. Wizard, Search for Tomorrow
1952: TODAY Show, Death Valley Days, The Adventures of Ozzie & Harriett, Guiding Light, American Bandstand
1953: Make Room for Daddy, Romper Room, Name That Tune, Flash Gordon
1954: The Tonight Show, Face the Nation, Lassie, Secret Storm
1955: Gunsmoke, Mickey House Club, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Lawrence Welk Show
1956: My Friend Flicka, As the World Turns, The Edge of Night, Playhouse 90
1957: Perry Mason, Leave It to Beaver, Zorro, Wagon Train
1958: 77 Sunset Strip, Yogi Bear, The Rifleman, The Huckleberry Hound Show
1959: The Twilight Zone, Bonanza, The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis, Jackpot Bowling
1960: The Andy Griffith Show, Felix the Cat, Flintstones, The Bugs Bunny Show, My Three Sons, Route 66
1961: The Dick Van Dyke Show, Wide World of Sports, The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show, Mr. Ed
1962: CBS Evening News, The Jetsons, Password, Beany and Cecil, Beverly Hillbillies
1963: Outer Limits, My Favorite Martian, The Patty Duke Show, Petticoat Junction, General Hospital
1964: Bewitched, Gilligan's Island, Flipper, Shindig!, The Addams Family, Jeopardy, Peyton Place, The Munsters, Gomer Pyle U.S.M.C.
Baby Boomer books
1949: "1984" by George Orwell
1953: "Casino Royale" by Ian Fleming
1954: "Lord of the Rings" by J.R.R. Tolkien
1955: "The Quiet American" by Graham Greene
1957: "Cat in the Hat" By Dr. Seuss
1958: "Naked Lunch," by William Burroughs
1959: "A Raisin in the Sun" by Lorraine Hansberry
1960: "To Kill a Mockingbird" by Harper Lee
1961: "Catch-22" by Joseph Heller
1962: "One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest" by Ken Kesey.
1963: "The Bell Jar" by Sylvia Plath
1964: "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Raold Dahl.
Start to Finish — 1946 and 1964
Top song of 1946: "Prisoner of Love," Perry Como
Top song of 1964: "I Want To Hold Your Hand," The Beatles
Best Picture, 1946: Lost Weekend
Best Picture, 1964: Tom Jones
Top Box office star, 1946: Bing Crosby
Top box office star, 1964: Doris Day
Ten largest cities in U.S.
1950:
1 New York 7,891,957
2 Chicago 3,620,962
3 Philadelphia 2,071,605
4 Los Angeles 1,970,358
5 Detroit Michigan 1,849,568
6 Baltimore Maryland 949,708
7 Cleveland Ohio 914,808
8 St. Louis Missouri 856,796
9 Washington District of Columbia 802,178
10 Boston Massachusetts 801,444
1970:
New York New York 7,894,862
Chicago Illinois 3,366,957
Los Angeles California 2,816,061
Philadelphia Pennsylvania 1,948,609
Detroit Michigan 1,511,482
Houston Texas 1,232,802
Baltimore Maryland 905,759
Dallas Texas 844,401
Washington District of Columbia 756,510
Cleveland Ohio 750,903
2019:
New York City, 8,601,186
Los Angeles, 4,057,841
Chicago, 2,679,044
Houston, 2,359,480
Phoenix, 1,711,356
Philadelphia, 1,576,596
San Antonio, 1,565,929
San Diego, 1,453,775
Dallas, 1,379,735
San Jose, 1,033,510
Oregon population
Before World War II, 1939: 1.1 million
Baby Boom Begins, 1946: 1.3 million
Baby Boom Ends, 1964: 1.9 million
Oregon population, today: 4.2+ million
Sources: Oregon Blue Book, US Census, Oregon Secretary of State, The Museum of Television and Radio (The Paley Center), Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, Quigley's Motion Picture Almanac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.